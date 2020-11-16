Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Steven Matz.

Player Review: Steven Matz

2020 Stats: 9 Games, 6 Starts, 30.2 Innings Pitched, 0-5 Won-Loss Record, 9.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 36:10 K:BB Ratio, -1.0 WAR

Story: After fighting for a rotation spot in spring training Steven Matz quickly received a promotion by fire in summer camp. Injuries to Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman made Matz the Mets’ no. 2 starter, a role he looked prepared for with a brilliant start to the season, allowing one run in six innings against the Atlanta Braves on July 25. That would prove to be the high-water mark for Matz on the year as everything fell apart after that. Matz was horrifically snake-bit by the long ball, surrendering a whopping 14 home runs in 30.2 innings pitched. The Mets ended up demoting Matz from the rotation in late August and he got hurt in his first relief appearance, leading to a stint on the injured list. Matz got another chance to start in his return from the IL against the Braves on September 18 and got bombed again, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings before getting banished to the bullpen once more. Both of Matz’s relief appearances after that start saw him surrender runs.

Grade: F

Matz was a complete disaster for the Mets in 2020 and played a big role in the overall struggles of the starting rotation.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 70%

2021 Role: Fifth Starter/Long Reliever

The Mets do have a decision to make on Matz, who is arbitration eligible and projected to make just shy of five million dollars in 2021. That isn’t cheap after Matz’s poor performance last year but the Mets may look to take a gamble that they can help Matz harness his old form. Matz will have to compete for a spot in the starting rotation in spring training with a long relief role likely if he can’t win a job.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at outfielder Jeff McNeil!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Steven Matz