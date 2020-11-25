Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Rick Porcello.

Player Review: Rick Porcello

2020 Stats: 12 Starts, 59.0 Innings Pitched, 1-7 Won-Loss Record, 5.64 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 54:15 K:BB Ratio, 0.1 WAR

Story: Needing a starter to fill the void following Zack Wheeler’s departure, the Mets signed Rick Porcello to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The theory was that Porcello, a former Cy Young award winner, would give New York reliable innings while bouncing back from a rough 2019. Porcello delivered on the innings, making every start he was scheduled to take in 2020, but he was not entirely effective. Poor defense behind Porcello, a noted ground ball pitcher, certainly hurt him and Porcello admitted after the season that he felt disappointed he wasn’t able to perform better for his hometown team. It was an admiral sentiment from Porcello, who deserved better for his efforts but was a symbol of the failure that Brodie Van Wagenen’s approach to free agency created for the 2020 season.

Grade: D

Porcello gave the Mets innings, which helped, but they weren’t always effective innings. The Mets certainly didn’t have a 1-7 record and 5.64 ERA in mind when they signed Porcello.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 5%

2021 Role: Depth Starter

If the Mets decide to invest most of their big chips on offensive additions this winter another flier on Porcello as a back of the rotation starter could make sense. The more likely scenario is that the Mets look to upgrade on what they had in the rotation last year so Porcello will likely latch on somewhere else.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

