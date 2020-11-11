Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Jed Lowrie.

Player Review: Jed Lowrie

2020 Stats: N/A

Story: After having his first year with the Mets derailed by a knee injury, Jed Lowrie hoped for a healthier start to 2020. Things looked ominous when Lowrie showed up to camp with a bulky knee brace, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport and offered Lowrie even more time to rehab. Lowrie arrived at summer camp with a less bulky brace and appeared in the exhibition games but was clearly not ready to return to action. The Mets placed him on the injured list where Lowrie remained for the entire season. No one could really explain what was going on with Lowrie, who at one point reportedly felt angry at the team for how his situation was handled and went home before the year was out.

Grade: F

The Mets got absolutely nothing out of Lowrie and his attitude at the end of the season turns an incomplete grade into an F.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2021 Role: None

Brodie Van Wagenen’s era as GM can be pretty much summed up by the Lowrie contract, which saw the Mets essentially light $20 million on fire over the past two years. Lowrie will move on and take a minor league deal somewhere else as he hopes to resume his big league career.

