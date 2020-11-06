Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jared Hughes.

Player Review: Jared Hughes

2020 Stats: 18 Appearances, 22.1 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 4.84 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 2 Holds, 21:14 K:BB Ratio, -0.3 WAR

Story: Jared Hughes was left without a job at the end of spring training when the Houston Astros cut him shortly after the sport shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sensing an opportunity, the Mets added Hughes prior to summer camp to bolster their bullpen, but his debut was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Hughes made his Mets’ debut in early August and came out of the gate hot, pitching to a 2.70 ERA for the month as he quickly entered Luis Rojas’ circle of trust. The Mets began to lean heavily on Hughes and he started to wear down as Rojas asked him for long relief outings, with three blowup outings in September pushing his ERA well over four.

Grade: C

Hughes was effective at the start of the season but his performance slowly dipped. Overall he was a solid reliever for the Mets but he can’t receive a grade higher than a C for his poor finish.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Middle Reliever

Hughes became a free agent after the season and is likely to be a secondary priority for the Mets. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them explore a reunion later in the offseason, perhaps on a minor league deal if Hughes can’t find a major league job elsewhere.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review series continues with a look at starting pitcher Ariel Jurado!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jared Hughes