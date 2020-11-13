Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Player Review: Jake Marisnick

2020 Stats: 16 Games, 33 At Bats, .333 Batting Average, 11 Hits, 3 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 5 RBI’s, 4 Runs Scored, .959 OPS, 0.2 WAR

Story: The Mets traded for Jake Marisnick last winter to give themselves a platoon option to work with Brandon Nimmo in center field. Those plans went awry quickly when Marisnick hurt his left hamstring late in summer camp and landed on the injured list in late July. Marisnick missed a month before returning at the end of August, where he got some starts against and left-handed pitching. That role worked well for Marisnick but he got hurt again, injuring his right hamstring and landing on the IL again with just a week left in the season.

Grade: B-

Marisnick was productive in a small sample size when healthy but hamstring problems limited him to just 34 plate appearances on the year.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Backup Outfielder

There is a role for Marisnick on the Mets in 2021 but a lot will depend on how the new regime fills out its roster. The Mets have been heavily linked to George Springer, who would take over as the starting center fielder and likely close the door on a reunion with Marisnick. If Springer goes elsewhere and the Mets choose to sign J.T. Realmuto instead it could make sense to re-sign Springer and have him platoon with Nimmo once again.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review series continues with a look at starting pitcher Steven Matz!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jake Marisnick