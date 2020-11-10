Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Franklyn Kilome.

Player Review: Franklyn Kilome

2020 Stats: 4 Appearances, 11.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 11.12 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 1 Save, 13:9 K:BB Ratio, -0.3 WAR

Story: After sitting out last season following Tommy John surgery, Franklyn Kilome worked his way back into pitching shape. The Mets opted to include him in their player pool and brought Kilome up to the majors in early August to serve as a mop-up man in their bullpen. Kilome showed flashes of success, even recording a three-inning save on August 17, but was clearly overmatched by the jump to the majors. The Mets last used Kilome on September 18, when he gave up six runs in 1.1 innings of relief work against the Atlanta Braves.

Grade: D

Kilome showcased some potential in his appearances but was done a disservice by being forced to pitch in the major leagues this early.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Minor league starting pitcher

The Mets would like to retain Kilome but the tricky thing is that he is out of options, meaning he would have to clear waivers to get sent down to the minor leagues. The odds of Kilome getting through waivers are unclear but if he does the Mets could let him get a full year of seasoning with AAA Syracuse. Kilome could also stand to benefit from being another year removed from the Tommy John surgery so the best for him could be yet to come.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at infielder Jed Lowrie!

