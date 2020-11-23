Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Corey Oswalt.

Player Review: Corey Oswalt

2020 Stats: 4 Games, 1 Start, 13.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 4.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 11:2 K:BB Ratio, 0.1 WAR

Story: The Mets opted to have Corey Oswalt on their Opening Day roster with an eye towards filling the open slot in the starting rotation vacated by Marcus Stroman’s injury. That went out the window when Oswalt had a disastrous relief appearance against the Braves on July 26, giving up five runs in four innings of work. Oswalt was sent to the alternate site after that game, where he stayed until August 18, when he made a spot start against the Miami Marlins and pitched well, allowing just two runs in four innings. The Mets then used Oswalt again in a doubleheader against the Marlins on August 25, where he tossed four scoreless innings before landing on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis. The injury knocked Oswalt until late September, when he had made one final relief appearance against the Braves.

Grade: B

Oswalt had a few opportunities to contribute and made a positive impact in most of them.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Minor League Starter

Oswalt is still not arbitration-eligible but the Mets have burned all three of his minor league options, meaning he will need to be waived in order to get sent to the minors if he doesn’t make the team out of spring training. The Mets will likely keep Oswalt around if he does clear waivers as a depth guy but it wouldn’t be a devastating loss if he moved on.

