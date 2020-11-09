Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Ariel Jurado.

Player Review: Ariel Jurado

2020 Stats: 1 Start, 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 2:0 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: Ariel Jurado began 2020 in the same organization he had spent the past two seasons with, the Texas Rangers. After failing to make the big club out of summer camp, Jurado was designated for assignment on July 31 to clear his spot on the 40-man roster. Texas ended up dealing Jurado to the Mets on August 5, landing relief pitching prospect Stephen Villines and cash considerations. New York viewed Jurado as a depth starter and assigned him to their alternate site. That depth would be needed on September 1, when Jurado was recalled to start against the Baltimore Orioles. The outing was a disaster as Jurado was pounded by the Orioles, giving up five runs in four innings of work. Despite somehow not receiving the loss, Jurado was demoted back to the Mets’ alternate site, where he would spend the rest of the season.

Grade: D

It’s hard to assign a failing grade off of one bad start but Jurado’s presence in the organization is another example of the failed process of the Brodie Van Wagenen era, which saw the Mets undervalue their farm system to trade meaningful prospects for spare parts like Jurado.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 20%

2021 Role: Depth Starter

Jurado still has another year of pre-arbitration eligibility but is out of options so the Mets could keep him in the organization simply by designating him for assignment again. That is the most likely outcome here since the Mets’ new front office will have far more valuable uses for Jurado’s spot on the 40 man roster. The organization won’t be heartbroken to lose Jurado either.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at starting pitcher Franklyn Kilome!

