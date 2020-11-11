The New York Mets have a new owner and it looks like Steve Cohen’s first press conference made an incredible first impression with players and baseball folks alike. The first benefit of that press conference came today when Marcus Stroman accepted the Mets’ qualifying offer, paying him an $18.9 million salary for 2021.

First reported by @Metsmerized. Beyond excited to be back in Queens in 2021! @Mets https://t.co/N0SOKasd5R — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

Stroman, who did not pitch in 2020 after opting out due to the pandemic, will benefit from a chance to establish himself again after a nearly 18-month layoff from pitching. The free-agent market figures to be stronger in 2021 in a post-vaccine world and Stroman would be able to test the market without a qualifying offer, meaning any teams interested in him wouldn’t have to lose a draft pick. Stroman also tweeted that he was watching Cohen’s press conference yesterday and that Cohen’s passion convinced him to return.

After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you’re going to bring daily. Let’s go be great! @StevenACohen2 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

This is a big win for the Mets, who desperately needed to fill in their rotation behind Jacob deGrom this winter. Stroman’s return gives the Mets a bonafide no. 2 starter and could set the stage for a super rotation if Sandy Alderson decides that the team should take a swing at Trevor Bauer. Alderson said in an interview with WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts yesterday that Bauer’s personality would thrive in New York, a fact that Bauer’s agent emphasized after hearing the interview.

Might need some words that rhyme with Bauer very soon pic.twitter.com/V2WpdlLfOV — Carton & Roberts (@CartonRoberts) November 11, 2020

Sandy Alderson gets it. https://t.co/PAjjPh18Sn — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) November 10, 2020

Bauer himself also had some fun with the notion of a Mets’ match this morning on Twitter.

Nah…baseball isn’t entertainment. It’s boring and personality isn’t allowed. And this Bauer guy is going to be terrible in the New York media. Big head case. Couldn’t handle it. https://t.co/KEvmhQUQtL — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) November 10, 2020

This decision by Stroman is an indication of how different things can be with Cohen’s ownership right away. The Mets have quickly become a destination for players and baseball executives so the potential for a rapid turnaround is massive. Things have certainly gotten more interesting in Flushing.

