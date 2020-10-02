Now that the New York Mets’ 2020 season is over, we are going to take a look at the year as a whole over the few weeks. We will break down the offense, starting pitching, relievers, coaching staff, declare a team MVP, and more. We continue today with a look at the Mets’ bullpen.

All Mets’ fans remember the fact that the team’s bullpen completely derailed the 2019 season. Even a mediocre performance out of the bullpen would have assured a postseason berth so fixing the group was a priority for GM Brodie Van Wagenen in the offseason. How did the Mets’ bullpen fare? Let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Mets’ relief corps in 2020.

The Good

It was rocky at points, but Edwin Diaz had a much stronger performance in 2020. Diaz pitched to a 1.75 ERA, struck out 50 batters in 25.2 innings pitched, and finished the year with four saves in four September opportunities . . . Erasmo Ramirez was a late addition to the roster and proved to be a valuable long man, allowing only one earned run in 14.1 innings pitched . . . Chasen Shreve was a find for Van Wagenen, striking out 34 batters in 25 innings pitched . . . Justin Wilson finished the season strong, working to an ERA of 1.00 in September.

Sep 19, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Bad

Jeurys Familia struggled with his command, walking 19 batters in 26.2 innings pitched, and seemed to struggle with inherited runners . . . Miguel Castro had some issues in high leverage spots after coming over from Baltimore, suffering a pair of losses . . . Jared Hughes and Brad Brach wore down as the year progressed, partially as a result of being overworked when the Mets weren’t getting length out of their starters.

The Ugly

Dellin Betances’ velocity was off for most of the season and he had a hard time adjusting. The Mets also saw Betances land on the injured list for a bit . . . Drew Smith spent most of the year on the alternate site shuttle and the yo-yo-ing back and forth took a toll on his performance . . . Hunter Strickland wasn’t nearly as effective as the Mets hoped as a depth arm . . . Franklyn Kilome was inconsistent in bulk outings, a bad sign for a guy who is one of their top pitching prospects at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

