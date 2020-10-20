Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Player Review: Yoenis Cespedes

2020 Stats: 8 Games, 31 At Bats, .235 Batting Average, 5 Hits, 1 Double, 2 Home Runs, 4 RBI’s, 3 Runs Scored, .622 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: The coronavirus pandemic delayed the season and provided the Mets an opportunity to get Yoenis Cespedes back into their lineup. Cespedes arrived at Summer Camp in good shape and was able to crack the Opening Day lineup as the designated hitter. That game saw Cespedes deliver a dramatic game-winning home run to help the Mets win 1-0, but that would be the highlight of his season. Cespedes’ bat looked slow as he struggled to shake off the rust of a nearly two-year layoff and he also bristled at the idea that the Mets wouldn’t play him in the outfield. The Mets sat Cespedes twice in the first ten days of the season, leading to concerns over his playing time, which would impact his ability to hit the incentives in his restructured contract. Cespedes ultimately decided to opt-out of the season in Atlanta without notifying team officials prior to a Sunday game, leading to one final moment of infamy for his Mets’ tenure.

Grade: F

Cespedes looked pretty washed up when he did play and left the team after ten days. The grade is pretty self-explanatory.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2021 Role: None

Cespedes’ four-year, $110 million deal is finally up after this season and it can’t come a moment sooner for the Mets. There is no chance they pursue a third contract with Cespedes. He will have to latch on somewhere else to try and revive his major league career.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at catcher Robinson Chirinos!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Yoenis Cespedes