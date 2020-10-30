Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at third baseman Todd Frazier.

Player Review: Todd Frazier

2020 Stats:

Texas Rangers: 31 Games, 108 At Bats, .241 Batting Average, 26 Hits, 7 Doubles, 1 Triple, 2 Home Runs, 7 RBI’s, 11 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .702 OPS, 0.0 WAR

New York Mets: 14 Games, 49 At Bats, .224 Batting Average, 11 Hits, 2 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 5 RBI’s, 5 Runs Scored, .643 OPS, 0.1 WAR

Story: Todd Frazier signed with Texas over the winter after the Mets opted not to retain him. The contract was a one-year deal with a team option but Frazier quickly became a superfluous piece on a losing team. The Rangers ended up sending Frazier back to the Mets at the trade deadline in exchange for a player to be named later, with General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen telling the media that the Mets felt like Frazier’s energy and leadership would be valuable down the stretch. Frazier often siphoned at-bats from younger players and didn’t produce much, slugging a pair of homers and notably pitching a scoreless inning of relief in mop-up duty in mid-September.

Grade: D

The Mets likely wasted a prospect to re-acquire Frazier and his return engagement didn’t have a tremendous impact on the organization.

Contract Status: Free Agent (Mets declined 2021 option)

Odds of Returning: 0%

2021 Role: None

The Mets quickly declined Frazier’s option for 2021, paying him a $1.5 million buyout instead of guaranteeing him $5.75 million for 2021. There is no fit for Frazier on this team right now so he will look to continue his career elsewhere.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review Series continues with a look at shortstop Andres Gimenez!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier