Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We kick off the series today with a look at first baseman Pete Alonso.

Player Review: Pete Alonso

2020 Stats: 57 Games, 208 At Bats, .231 Batting Average, 48 Hits, 6 Doubles, 16 Home Runs, 35 RBI’s, 31 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .817 OPS, 0.0 WAR

Story: Expectations for Pete Alonso were sky-high after his 53-homer Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019. The Mets began the year with Alonso prominently in the middle of the lineup but he never really got into a true groove all year. Despite leading the team with 16 home runs Alonso’s OPS dipped by over 100 points from year to year, falling from .941 in 2019 to just .817 this year. Alonso’s batting average also fell by nearly 30 points as he carried his struggles at the plate out into the field, resulting in the Mets shifting some of his at-bats to the DH spot to let Dominic Smith start at first. The good news was that Alonso stayed healthy, allowing him to play in 57 of the team’s 60 games.

Grade: C+

Alonso didn’t have a bad year but it was very disappointing by the high standards he set for himself in 2019. The drop in OPS is the biggest worrying sign to take out of Alonso’s 2020 campaign.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Starting First Baseman

While Alonso had a rough year it shouldn’t be enough to affect his job status in 2021. The Mets are smart not to put too much stock in a sophomore slump during a pandemic-shortened season but there will be some pressure on Alonso to prove that his 2019 performance wasn’t a complete aberration. If the DH stays in the National League for 2021 Alonso could also be in line for some at-bats there to let Smith, the better defender, start at first.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at relief pitcher Dellin Betances!

