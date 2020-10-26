Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at third baseman J.D. Davis.

Player Review: J.D. Davis

2020 Stats: 56 Games, 190 At Bats, .247 Batting Average, 47 Hits, 9 Doubles, 6 Home Runs, 19 RBI’s, 26 Runs Scored, .761 OPS, -0.2 WAR

Story: After a breakout year in 2019, hopes were high that J.D. Davis would build on his success in 2020 for the Mets. Davis began the year at left field but was moved back to third base as part of a series of moves designed to strengthen the Mets’ defense. The move agreed with Davis at first, who appeared much more comfortable at his natural position and started out the year red hot. Davis cooled down as the year went on, hitting just .222 with two home runs and seven RBI’s in September, failing to make a major impact.

Grade: C+

Davis’ hot start was encouraging but his poor finish raises questions whether his strong end to the 2019 campaign was a mirage. Defense was also an issue as Davis’ fielding regressed to his normal subpar levels by the end of the season.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 80%

2021 Role: Platoon Player

There is definitely a place for Davis on the Mets next season but what his role will be remains an open question. A lot depends on whether the DH returns to the National League in 2021. If it does that will be an opportunity for at-bats, but if it doesn’t Davis will have to fight for playing time in the third base/left field glut with Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith and Brandon Nimmo. There is also a possibility that Davis becomes a trade candidate if the Mets look to make a big splash by landing a star like Nolan Arenado or Francisco Lindor. Davis’ three years of team control and affordable salary would make him an intriguing piece to be part of a package to land that type of player. How incoming team president Sandy Alderson views Davis will play a large role in what the Mets decide to do with him going forward.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Jacob deGrom!

