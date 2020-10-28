Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Edwin Diaz.

Player Review: Edwin Diaz

2020 Stats: 26 Appearances, 25.2 Innings Pitched, 2-1 Won-Loss Record, 1.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6 Saves, 4 Blown Saves, 1 Hold, 50:14 K:BB Ratio, 1.3 WAR

Story: Edwin Diaz entered the 2020 season with huge pressure on him to rebound after a rough 2019 campaign. The year got off to a bad start for Diaz, who had two bad outings early to lose the closer’s role to Seth Lugo. The Mets let Diaz work out his issues in earlier innings before entrusting him to take back the closer’s job again once Lugo was needed in the rotation. Diaz did finish the season strong, pitching to a 0.77 ERA with four saves in September as he really locked in the Mets’ closing job for 2021.

Grade: A

Diaz got off to a rocky start but managed to rebound to the point where he was a trustworthy closer down the stretch. The Mets didn’t get to see the Diaz who dominated baseball in 2018 for Seattle but this version looks like he could still be a keeper going forward.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Closer

The Mets will happily retain Diaz for 2021 and start the year with him as the closer. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mets target another reliever with closing experience to give them a fallback if Diaz’s struggles with command return, but for now it looks like Diaz will be the team’s closer once again.

