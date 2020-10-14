Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Dellin Betances.

Player Review: Dellin Betances

2020 Stats: 15 Appearances, 11.2 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 7.71 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 11:12 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: The Mets took a flier on Dellin Betances in the offseason, signing him to a two-year deal that gave Betances the opportunity to opt-out and raise his base salary with incentives. There were concerns with Betances’ velocity in spring training when it was down at 92, but they appeared to be alleviated in summer camp. Betances made the Opening Day roster but struggled to recapture his old form throughout the season. The low point came on August 29, when Betances balked in the winning run in a loss at Yankee Stadium. The Mets put Betances back on the injured list after that game and he returned at the end of the season, making two appearances in the final series against the Nationals.

Grade: D

Betances was ineffective for the Mets in 2020 but his injuries probably played a role in his struggles. The Mets clearly didn’t get the dynamic reliever they saw pitch in the Bronx for nearly a decade which was disappointing.

Contract Status: Player Option for 2021

Odds of Returning: 60%

2021 Role: Setup Man

Betances’ contract contains a player option for 2021 which is valued at $6.8 million after he earned a few incentives by appearing in those late-season games. Three million of that is guaranteed in the form of a buyout so the question here would be if Betances feels he can do better than $3.8 million in the free-agent market. It seems unlikely he can match that figure so he will likely opt-in and look to put together a stronger season another year removed from his injury-plagued 2019 campaign. If Betances chooses to opt-out it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mets move on.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at relief pitcher Brad Brach!

