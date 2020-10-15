Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Brad Brach.

Player Review: Brad Brach

2020 Stats: 14 Appearances, 12.1 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.84 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 14:14 K:BB Ratio, -0.1 WAR

Story: The Mets resigned Brad Brach over the winter but his 2020 season was delayed after he contracted the coronavirus. Brach returned in mid-August and was decently effective until an implosion in mid-September when he gave up three runs without retiring a batter against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets then proceeded to bury Brach in the bullpen, using him only twice for the remainder of the season, including another three-run outing where he allowed no outs against the Washington Nationals in the season finale to push his ERA well north of five.

Grade: C

Outside of the two blow-up outings, Brach was a dependable middle reliever for the Mets. The team’s decision to bury Brach after his bad Sunday in Buffalo was never really explained and likely contributed to some of the other primary arms getting worn down in the final two weeks of the season.

Contract Status: Player Option for 2021 worth $1.25 million

Odds of Returning: 90%

2021 Role: Middle Reliever

Like fellow reliever Dellin Betances, Brach has a player option for next season. Brach’s option is worth $1.25 million, money he will likely take since he would be unlikely to land more than a minor league contract in a depressed free-agent market. The Mets would be well advised to use Brach as a middle reliever more often in 2021 to help take some pressure off of other arms in the bullpen.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at second baseman Robinson Cano.

