The 2020 season is over for the New York Mets but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2021. A new owner should be taking over in Steve Cohen, but before we look at their offseason schedule we can discuss the Mets’ 2021 schedule. The league dropped the slate in the middle of summer camp, allowing it to get overlooked a bit in the midst of the excitement for the upcoming season. Here is the full slate, courtesy of Anthony DiComo’s Twitter, and let’s break down some interesting aspects of it. It is worth mentioning that this could be altered if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control by April, but as of right now we will operate under the assumption that this goes off as planned.

Here is the full 2021 Mets schedule. pic.twitter.com/pWZN5Ult5O — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 9, 2020

The Mets begin the season on the road on Thursday, April 1 against the Washington Nationals. The team’s season-opening road trip features three games against Washington and three in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

The Mets’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 against the Miami Marlins. The opening homestand features three with the Marlins and another three games against the Phillies.

The interleague schedule rotation won’t reset so the Mets will face off with the American League East again this season. The Mets will play a pair of two-game series with Baltimore and Boston while hosting Toronto and traveling to Tampa Bay.

The Subway Series will feature a pair of three-game series. The Yankees will be the home team July 2-4 while the Mets host it at Citi Field from September 10-12, allowing both New York teams to be home on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Mets’ longest homestand of the season is a ten-gamer from July 23-August 1 against the Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. They also have nine-game homestands from August 24-September 2 and September 10-19.

The Mets have two nine-game road trips, with the first coming from May 14-23 with stops in Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Miami. The other is from May 31-June 9 with a West Coast swing to Arizona and San Diego followed by a two-game pit stop in Baltimore.

The Mets got the short end of the stick with holiday home games again, being on the road for Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. They are home for Mother’s Day.

The Mets will play eight of their final 11 games on the road, with their final homestand being a three-game set against the Miami Marlins from September 28-30.

The Mets will end the season on the road with a three-game series in Atlanta from October 1-3.

Check back on Monday as we take a look at the questions the Mets will have to answer in the offseason!

