SNY showed a poll during tonight’s game, asking fans to kick the team’s MVP this season. There were four names who were certainly deserving of recognition, with Michael Conforto (who we’ve seen the last of this season due to a hamstring injury) and Dominic Smith garnering most of the votes, with Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano bringing up the rear … both of whom have had very good to excellent seasons, even with McNeil’s injury battles and slow start.

David Peterson’s season hasn’t been MVP like, but he deserves a mention. His ERA will end up at 3.44 in 49 and 2/3’s innings after giving up one run in seven innings against the Nationals in a 3-1 victory. With an eye towards next season, Peterson has more than earned a place in next season’s rotation, even if the Mets go out and get three starters and Peterson’s role is still at number 5. He’s earned it, as he has been a beacon of light this season.

Robinson Chirinos provided all the offense with a two run HR in the fifth and an infield single in the sixth to drive in all three Mets runs. Edwin Diaz closed it out in the ninth but not before an RBI single to Yadiel Hernandez to make people remember a Washington meltdown from last season. Diaz did get the final out which didn’t necessarily make fans forget about last season, but remind them that they could have used a game like this last season.

(And by “them”, I mean “me”.)

Unfortunately, the Marlins’ victory over the Braves tonight means that the Mets’ existence in the playoff race is purely mathematical. (Travis d’Arnaud struck out as the tying run in the ninth, because what better things does he have to do than to murder the Mets?) Also unfortunately, math is hard.

Not a hate list tonight, but just some quick delving into Steve Cohen’s announcement that Sandy Alderson’s role in the Mets’ reimagined front office next season will be as Team President. To this I say “hallelujah”, as the Mets will finally join the 21st century by having a team president.

Now, is it weird that Cohen is making personnel announcements for a team that he doesn’t technically own yet? Of course it is. But the speculation is that the Alderson hire is to show the owners that are voting “no” that he’s not going to spend like crazy, so announcing it now would make sense in that regard.

But I’m not neck deep in that conspiracy theory, because I have one of my own. Look, if Magic Johnson can buy the Dodgers and send the payroll above $297 million without so much as a grumble from other owners, then the National League team in the number one market in the country can certainly put forth a winner by spending money without much of a problem. I think that the mere hiring of a team president, no matter who it was, shows that Cohen isn’t going to be irresponsible and meddle like certain owners that I know. I’m not an fan of owners, but I would think that they wouldn’t be so myopic as to not see the bigger picture of a big market team spending money to put more eyeballs on the league to make it successful for everybody. Just like the Dodgers did.

But what the hell do I know.

