It certainly looked like the New York Mets (19-24) weren’t competitive last night. Michael Wacha was bad from the jump and the Mets got pounded by the Baltimore Orioles (20-21) 11-2 to drop their second straight game. The Mets will look to get back on track as they conclude their series with the Orioles tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 5.54 ERA) to the mound today. Porcello pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 5-3. Baltimore will counter with righty Jorge Lopez (1-0, 5.59 ERA). Lopez picked up his first win of the season last Friday, allowing three runs in five innings to defeat the New York Yankees.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Porcello is 8-12 with a 4.77 ERA in 23 career starts against the Orioles.

Lopez has faced the Mets once in his career, allowing one run in two innings of relief as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.

After getting the day off yesterday Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith and Robinson Cano are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will start in center field and bat leadoff, Smith will hit cleanup and play first base while Cano starts at second base and hits fifth.

The Mets will continue their rotation at catcher as Robinson Chirinos starts today and hits ninth.

Robert Gsellman is done for the season after fracturing a rib in last night’s game. Drew Smith has been recalled from the alternate site to take Gsellman’s place on the active roster.

Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will all wear no. 21 tonight to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day.

This will be the final game of the Mets’ season series with the Orioles. Baltimore leads 2-1 entering play today.

This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game homestand. They are 3-3 over the first six games.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/9/20 Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets