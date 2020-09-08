Yesterday’s game could be potentially devastating for the New York Mets (19-23). Down 6-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets rallied all the way back to gain a 7-6 lead before the bullpen coughed it up, resulting in a 9-7 extra-inning loss. A win would have allowed the Mets to close within 1.5 games of the second-place Phillies, but the loss dropped them 3.5 back with just 18 games left to play. The Mets need to get back on track quickly as they wrap up this homestand with a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles (19-21). First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last Wednesday’s game featuring right-hander Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.20 ERA) and Orioles’ lefty John Means (0-3, 8.10 ERA). Wacha was hit hard in this game, allowing two runs in three innings before getting lifted in favor of David Peterson, who pitched four shutout innings of relief to help the Mets get a win. Means actually took the loss in that contest, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings of work to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Orioles split a two-game series at Camden Yards last week.

The Orioles haven’t been to Citi Field since June of 2018 when they swept a two-game set against the Mets.

The Mets will give Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith and Robinson Cano the night off as they stack the lineup with right-handed bats against Means. Jake Marisnick will start in center field and bat sixth, Todd Frazier will play third base and hit cleanup while Amed Rosario bats ninth and starts at shortstop.

Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered against Means in Baltimore last week, with Conforto’s blast being a three-run shot.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/8/20 Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets