In what has become a very rare occurrence for the New York Mets (19-22), they had a laugher with Jacob deGrom on the mound. deGrom received a ton of run support as the Mets routed the Philadelphia Phillies (19-17) 14-1 to claim their second consecutive win. The Mets really needed those wins to gain ground on the Phillies and will look to close their series with a third straight victory this afternoon. First pitch for today’s Labor Day matinee is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Peterson’s last appearance came last Wednesday when he tossed four scoreless innings of relief to defeat the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.20 ERA). Wheeler was brilliant in his last start, tossing 6.2 shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Wednesday and earn his fourth win of the season.

Wheeler faced the Mets in Philadelphia on August 16, allowing two runs in seven innings to pick up his third win of the season.

Peterson has never faced the Phillies before.

The Mets will continue to alternate their catchers, starting Robinson Chirinos today, who will bat ninth.

This is the Phillies’ final appearance at Citi Field this season.

