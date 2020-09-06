Starting pitching has been a problem for the New York Mets (18-22), but they finally got a good performance from someone not named Jacob deGrom yesterday. Seth Lugo stepped up in a big way, allowing one run in five innings as the Mets topped the Philadelphia Phillies (19-16) 5-1 to even up their weekend series. The two teams play the third game of this holiday weekend set today, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

It will be a matchup of aces on the mound today with the Mets sending deGrom (2-1, 1.76 ERA) to the bump. deGrom had his first bad start of 2020 last Monday, allowing four runs (only one was earned thanks to a key error from Pete Alonso) in six innings to lose to the Miami Marlins. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (4-2, 2.45 ERA). Nola was dominant in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals last Tuesday.

deGrom is 7-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 15 career starts against the Phillies.

Nola faced the Mets in Philadelphia on August 15, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his second win of the season.

After getting the day off yesterday, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos are back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will be the designated hitter and bat sixth while Ramos catches and hits eighth.

Andres Gimenez is starting at shortstop for the third straight game as he appears to have supplanted Amed Rosario for the time being.

Bryce Harper is hitting .294 (10 for 34) with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI’s in his career against deGrom.

