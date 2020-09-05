This weekend is critical for the New York Mets (17-22) so they have to be discouraged by their slow start. The Philadelphia Phillies (19-15) picked up their fifth straight win by topping the Mets 5-3. The two teams are set to continue their Labor Day weekend series tonight, with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.12 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start on Sunday, allowing a run as he was stretched out to 60 pitches in a game the Mets went on to lose in extra innings. The Phillies will counter with rookie righty Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Howard picked up his first big league win on Monday, allowing two runs in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals at home.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/C5t8QZAObM
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 5, 2020
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo has made two relief appearances against the Phillies this season, going 0-1 and allowing one run in 1.1 innings of work.
- Howard faced the Mets in Philadelphia on August 14, giving up four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings of work.
- Pete Alonso will get the day off today. J.D. Davis will move back to DH and bat third while Todd Frazier starts at third base and hits sixth.
- Wilson Ramos will get the night off. Robinson Chirinos will catch and bat ninth.
- Amed Rosario is out of the lineup for the second straight game. Andres Gimenez will start again at shortstop and hit eighth.
- Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith each stroked two-run homers against Howard on August 14.
- Jean Segura (4 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI) and Bryce Harper (5 for 16, 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Lugo.
