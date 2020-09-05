This weekend is critical for the New York Mets (17-22) so they have to be discouraged by their slow start. The Philadelphia Phillies (19-15) picked up their fifth straight win by topping the Mets 5-3. The two teams are set to continue their Labor Day weekend series tonight, with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.12 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start on Sunday, allowing a run as he was stretched out to 60 pitches in a game the Mets went on to lose in extra innings. The Phillies will counter with rookie righty Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Howard picked up his first big league win on Monday, allowing two runs in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals at home.

Lugo has made two relief appearances against the Phillies this season, going 0-1 and allowing one run in 1.1 innings of work.

Howard faced the Mets in Philadelphia on August 14, giving up four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings of work.

Pete Alonso will get the day off today. J.D. Davis will move back to DH and bat third while Todd Frazier starts at third base and hits sixth.

Wilson Ramos will get the night off. Robinson Chirinos will catch and bat ninth.

Amed Rosario is out of the lineup for the second straight game. Andres Gimenez will start again at shortstop and hit eighth.

Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith each stroked two-run homers against Howard on August 14.

Jean Segura (4 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI) and Bryce Harper (5 for 16, 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Lugo.

