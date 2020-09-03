The New York Mets (16-21) are back home after splitting a pair of games with the Baltimore Orioles. The win came yesterday, which helped the Mets snap a five-game losing streak, but they will need to build on that if they hope to get back into a playoff spot. That quest continues today as they wrap up the 2020 Subway Series with a makeup game against the New York Yankees (20-15). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last Saturday’s game with the Mets throwing out right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 5.19 ERA) against Yankees’ lefty J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.05 ERA). Gsellman stretched out to four innings in that game, allowing one run on four hits before departing. Happ was masterful, tossing 7.1 shutout innings, but was denied a win when the Yankees’ bullpen blew his lead after he departed the game. The end result was a 2-1 walk-off win for the Yankees on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to plate the winning run.

These two teams played five games at Yankee Stadium last weekend, with the Yankees winning the final three contests.

Today’s game is a makeup of the postponed matchup from August 23 as part of the Mets’ coronavirus-related pause.

This is the Yankees’ first trip to Citi Field since July 2nd and 3rd of 2019, when they split a pair of games with the Mets.

Robinson Cano will get the day off today. Jeff McNeil will move to second base and hit leadoff.

Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting a day off yesterday. He will play left field and bat fifth.

Robinson Chirinos will make his Mets’ debut today, giving Wilson Ramos a day off behind the plate, and will bat ninth.

Chirinos (4 for 12, HR, 2B, HR, RBI) and Todd Frazier (4 for 15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Happ.

Luke Voit homered against Gsellman in Saturday’s game.

