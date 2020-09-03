The New York Mets (16-21) are back home after splitting a pair of games with the Baltimore Orioles. The win came yesterday, which helped the Mets snap a five-game losing streak, but they will need to build on that if they hope to get back into a playoff spot. That quest continues today as they wrap up the 2020 Subway Series with a makeup game against the New York Yankees (20-15). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last Saturday’s game with the Mets throwing out right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 5.19 ERA) against Yankees’ lefty J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.05 ERA). Gsellman stretched out to four innings in that game, allowing one run on four hits before departing. Happ was masterful, tossing 7.1 shutout innings, but was denied a win when the Yankees’ bullpen blew his lead after he departed the game. The end result was a 2-1 walk-off win for the Yankees on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to plate the winning run.
- These two teams played five games at Yankee Stadium last weekend, with the Yankees winning the final three contests.
- Today’s game is a makeup of the postponed matchup from August 23 as part of the Mets’ coronavirus-related pause.
- This is the Yankees’ first trip to Citi Field since July 2nd and 3rd of 2019, when they split a pair of games with the Mets.
- Robinson Cano will get the day off today. Jeff McNeil will move to second base and hit leadoff.
- Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting a day off yesterday. He will play left field and bat fifth.
- Robinson Chirinos will make his Mets’ debut today, giving Wilson Ramos a day off behind the plate, and will bat ninth.
- Chirinos (4 for 12, HR, 2B, HR, RBI) and Todd Frazier (4 for 15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Happ.
- Luke Voit homered against Gsellman in Saturday’s game.
