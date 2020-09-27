The New York Mets (26-33) are set to close out the Wilpon era of ownership in a manner that is typical of the team’s fortunes since Fred Wilpon bought out Nelson Doubleday in 2002. A pair of losses to the Washington Nationals (25-34) officially eliminated the Mets from playoff contention, marking the 15th time in 18 seasons of Wilpon ownership that the Mets won’t appear in the postseason. All that’s left to do for the Mets in 2020 is play their season finale today against the Nationals. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.82 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo had his best start last Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays and pick up his third win of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Austin Voth (1-5, 6.25 ERA). Voth was dominant against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, tossing a complete game where he allowed only one run in seven innings of a doubleheader game to pick up his first win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lugo has made one appearance against the Nationals this season, tossing two scoreless innings to pick up a save on August 5.

Voth faced the Mets at Citi Field on August 13th, giving up three runs in four innings to suffer his second loss of the season.

The Mets have placed Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day injured list with right groin tightness. Corey Oswalt was recalled from the alternate site to take Ramirez’s place on the active roster.

Jeff McNeil will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat sixth.

Dominic Smith is still out of the lineup after colliding with the wall in Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader. Ryan Cordell will start in right field and bat ninth.

If the Mets lose today they will finish in last place in the National League East for the first time since 2003, the first year Fred Wilpon was the sole owner of the franchise.

This will be the final game of the season series between the Mets and Nationals. Washington has won five of the first nine meetings, guaranteeing them at worst a split.

The Mets will play their final road game of the season today. They are 14-16 over their first 30 road games.

