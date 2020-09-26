Weather wiped out the New York Mets (26-31) last night, but their slim playoff hopes still took a hit. The Miami Marlins won last night to secure the National League East’s second-place playoff spot, taking away one avenue for the Mets to get into the playoffs. The only path left is the second wild-card spot and the best shot the Mets have is to pick up a pair of wins against the Washington Nationals (23-34) today while getting some help. First pitch for the first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. with the nightcap coming approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The pitching matchup in Game 1 will feature a battle of aces between right-handers Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) and Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA). deGrom was brilliant in his last start on Monday, allowing two runs in seven innings and striking out 14 Tampa Bay Rays, but he was stuck with a tough-luck loss due to a lack of run support. Scherzer pitched well in his last turn, allowing two unearned runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but was stuck with a loss after Washington failed to score a single run.

Game 2 will see another matchup of righties as Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA) squares off with Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.80 ERA). Porcello had his finest start as a Met on Sunday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, but received a loss when the Mets were shut out in the contest. Sanchez earned a win on Monday, allowing one run in five innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

Per 2020 rules, both games of this doubleheader will be 7 innings.

The Mets are 2-4 in doubleheader games this season, losing a doubleheader to the Marlins and Yankees while sweeping another against the Yankees.

Washington is 6-4 in doubleheader games this season, splitting four doubleheaders before sweeping one against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

deGrom is 8-4 with a 2.50 ERA in 19 career starts against the Nationals.

Scherzer is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington in 2020.

Sanchez was hit hard by the Mets in New York on August 12, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings to suffer his third loss of the year.

The Mets will roll out the same lineup they were planning to use against Scherzer last night in Game 1.

Catcher Ali Sanchez was activated to be the 29th man in today’s doubleheader.

Eric Thames (4 for 6, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Trea Turner (11 for 38, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Victor Robles (3 for 10, 2 2B) have good numbers against deGrom.

J.D. Davis is 4 for 9 with a double against Scherzer.

Asdrubal Cabrera (18 for 67, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Yan Gomes (6 for 18, 3 2B, RBI) and Juan Soto (3 for 8, 2B, RBI) have fared well against Porcello in the past.

Pete Alonso (3 for 7, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Cano (6 for 21, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Chirinos (4 for 7, 2B, RBI) and Davis (4 for 9, 2B) have had notable success against Sanchez.

The Mets are eliminated from playoff contention if they lose either game today or one of the following happens. The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Tampa Bay Rays. The San Francisco Giants defeat the San Diego Padres.



View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/26/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Doubleheader Edition