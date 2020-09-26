Weather wiped out the New York Mets (26-31) last night, but their slim playoff hopes still took a hit. The Miami Marlins won last night to secure the National League East’s second-place playoff spot, taking away one avenue for the Mets to get into the playoffs. The only path left is the second wild-card spot and the best shot the Mets have is to pick up a pair of wins against the Washington Nationals (23-34) today while getting some help. First pitch for the first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. with the nightcap coming approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
The pitching matchup in Game 1 will feature a battle of aces between right-handers Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) and Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA). deGrom was brilliant in his last start on Monday, allowing two runs in seven innings and striking out 14 Tampa Bay Rays, but he was stuck with a tough-luck loss due to a lack of run support. Scherzer pitched well in his last turn, allowing two unearned runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but was stuck with a loss after Washington failed to score a single run.
Game 2 will see another matchup of righties as Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA) squares off with Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.80 ERA). Porcello had his finest start as a Met on Sunday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, but received a loss when the Mets were shut out in the contest. Sanchez earned a win on Monday, allowing one run in five innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
Game 1 lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Nli907emVi
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 26, 2020
Pre-Game Notes:
- Per 2020 rules, both games of this doubleheader will be 7 innings.
- The Mets are 2-4 in doubleheader games this season, losing a doubleheader to the Marlins and Yankees while sweeping another against the Yankees.
- Washington is 6-4 in doubleheader games this season, splitting four doubleheaders before sweeping one against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
- deGrom is 8-4 with a 2.50 ERA in 19 career starts against the Nationals.
- Scherzer is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington in 2020.
- Sanchez was hit hard by the Mets in New York on August 12, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
- The Mets will roll out the same lineup they were planning to use against Scherzer last night in Game 1.
- Catcher Ali Sanchez was activated to be the 29th man in today’s doubleheader.
- Eric Thames (4 for 6, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Trea Turner (11 for 38, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Victor Robles (3 for 10, 2 2B) have good numbers against deGrom.
- J.D. Davis is 4 for 9 with a double against Scherzer.
- Asdrubal Cabrera (18 for 67, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Yan Gomes (6 for 18, 3 2B, RBI) and Juan Soto (3 for 8, 2B, RBI) have fared well against Porcello in the past.
- Pete Alonso (3 for 7, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Cano (6 for 21, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Chirinos (4 for 7, 2B, RBI) and Davis (4 for 9, 2B) have had notable success against Sanchez.
- The Mets are eliminated from playoff contention if they lose either game today or one of the following happens.
- The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The San Francisco Giants defeat the San Diego Padres.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/26/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Doubleheader Edition