The New York Mets (26-31) have kept their faint playoff hopes alive for another night. A 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals (23-34) last night helps but the Mets need to keep winning to have any hope entering the weekend. That quest will resume tonight as they continue their four-game series with the Nationals. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello had his best start as a Met on Sunday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets couldn’t generate any offense in the contest. The Nationals will counter with their ace, righty Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA). Scherzer pitched well in his last start, allowing two unearned runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, but got stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington this season.
- Scherzer, who has faced Porcello in each of his first two starts against the Mets this season, is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in those games.
- Brandon Nimmo and Andres Gimenez are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat leadoff and play center field while Gimenez hits eighth and will start at shortstop.
- J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter tonight, allowing Luis Guillorme to start at third base. Guillorme will bat eighth while Davis hits third.
- Asdrubal Cabrera (18 for 67, 3 2B, 2 RBI) and Yan Gomes (6 for 18, 3 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Porcello.
- The Mets can be eliminated from playoff contention tonight with a loss or two of the following occurrences.
- The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The Miami Marlins defeat the New YorkYankees.
- The San Francisco Giants sweep a doubleheader with the San Diego Padres.
