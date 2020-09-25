The New York Mets (26-31) have kept their faint playoff hopes alive for another night. A 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals (23-34) last night helps but the Mets need to keep winning to have any hope entering the weekend. That quest will resume tonight as they continue their four-game series with the Nationals. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello had his best start as a Met on Sunday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets couldn’t generate any offense in the contest. The Nationals will counter with their ace, righty Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA). Scherzer pitched well in his last start, allowing two unearned runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, but got stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington this season.

Scherzer, who has faced Porcello in each of his first two starts against the Mets this season, is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in those games.

Brandon Nimmo and Andres Gimenez are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat leadoff and play center field while Gimenez hits eighth and will start at shortstop.

J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter tonight, allowing Luis Guillorme to start at third base. Guillorme will bat eighth while Davis hits third.

Asdrubal Cabrera (18 for 67, 3 2B, 2 RBI) and Yan Gomes (6 for 18, 3 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Porcello.

The Mets can be eliminated from playoff contention tonight with a loss or two of the following occurrences. The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Tampa Bay Rays. The Miami Marlins defeat the New YorkYankees. The San Francisco Giants sweep a doubleheader with the San Diego Padres.



Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/25/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals