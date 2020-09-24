They may still be mathematically alive but the New York Mets (25-31) are essentially playing out the string. An 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last night guaranteed a sub-.500 finish for the Mets and reduced their odds of making the postseason to just 1.8 percent. The Mets will look to keep their faint hopes alive another day as they begin their final series of the regular season, a four-game matchup against the last-place Washington Nationals (23-33). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson (5-2, 3.80 ERA) to the mound today for his final start of the year. Peterson was sharp in his last start, allowing one run in six innings last Saturday to defeat the Atlanta Braves and pick up his fifth victory of the season. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Corbin got lit up by the Miami Marlins last Saturday, giving up seven runs in six innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

The Mets are 3-3 against the Nationals so far this season and split a four-game series at Citi Field when the teams last met in the second week of August.

The Mets visited Nationals Park in early August, splitting a two-game series with the Nationals then.

Peterson faced the Nationals at Citi Field on August 13, allowing one unearned run in five innings to pick up his third win of the season.

Corbin is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Brandon Nimmo and Andres Gimenez will sit against the lefty Corbin tonight. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and hit eighth while Amed Rosario plays shortstop and bats seventh.

Michael Conforto is done for the regular season after being placed on the injured list with hamstring soreness. Luis Guillorme was recalled from the alternate site to take Conforto’s spot on the active roster.

Pete Alonso (5 for 20, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), J.D. Davis (6 for 22, 2 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI) and Todd Frazier (6 for 21, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Corbin.

