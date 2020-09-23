The math may be difficult but the New York Mets (25-30) still have a shot at the postseason. Last night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays (36-20), combined with losses from a lot of key contenders, has given the Mets a path to the playoffs that involves them winning out in the regular season. The next step on that path is beating the Rays again as the two teams wrap up their three-game series tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (1-3, 6.75 ERA) to the mound for his final start of the season. Wacha picked up the Mets in a relief appearance last Wednesday, allowing one run in four innings of work after Jacob deGrom had to leave the game with a hamstring spasm. That solid effort bought the Mets time to rally for a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Tampa Bay will counter with righty Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 4.21 ERA). Glasnow picked up his fourth win of the season last Friday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

Wacha is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA in two career starts against the Rays.

Glasnow is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA in five career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out the past two games with a sore hamstring. Conforto will serve as the designated hitter and bat second.

Brandon Nimmo and Andres Gimenez are also back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will lead off and start in center field while Gimenez bats eighth and will play shortstop.

J.D. Davis will get the night off. Todd Frazier will start at third base and hit seventh.

This will be the Mets’ final game of their six-game homestand. They are 2-3 over the first five games.

This will be the Mets’ final home game of the 2020 season. The Mets are 12-16 at home so far.

