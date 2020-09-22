Jacob deGrom was sensational for the New York Mets (24-30) last night but it didn’t matter. The Mets couldn’t take advantage of seven innings of two-run ball with 14 strikeouts from deGrom, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays (36-19) 2-1. Any slim hope the Mets have of reaching the postseason will involve running the table so they will have to win tonight and even up their series with the Rays. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3, 4.34 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs in 1.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 10-6 win. The Rays will counter with lefty Blake Snell (4-1, 3.05 ERA). Snell pitched well against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. Tampa Bay went on to win the game 3-1.

Lugo has never faced the Rays before.

Snell faced the Mets back in 2018, tossing 7.1 shutout innings to pick up a win.

Michael Conforto remains out of the Mets’ lineup as he deals with a hamstring issue. Jeff McNeil will start in right field and hit leadoff.

Brandon Nimmo will also sit with a lefty in the lineup. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth.

Todd Frazier will start at third base tonight and bat cleanup, allowing J.D. Davis to serve as the designated hitter. Davis will bat second.

Manuel Margot is 5 for 6 with a double against Lugo in his career.

The Rays can clinch their first American League East title since 2010 with a win tonight.

