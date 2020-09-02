The New York Mets (15-21) are officially free-falling. After dropping the opener of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (16-19) 9-5 last night, the Mets are now on a five-game losing streak and a season-high six games below .500. The Mets will look to get back on track as they wrap up their series with Baltimore this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Camden Yards.

The Mets will send righty Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.41 ERA) to the mound today. Wacha struggled in his return from the injured list last Friday, giving up four runs in three innings against the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mets bailed Wacha out of a loss with a 6-4 win featuring a big rally late. The Orioles will counter with lefty John Means (0-2, 8.59 ERA). Means lasted just four innings in his last start, allowing two runs in four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision. Baltimore went on to lose 5-4 in ten innings.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

J.D. Davis is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting the past few games with a sore hip. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat second.

Todd Frazier is starting at third base in his Mets’ return, batting cleanup.

Dominic Smith and Brandon Nimmo are off today with the lefty Means on the mound.

The Mets have officially activated Frazier, Robinson Chirinos and Miguel Castro. Ariel Jurado, Franklyn Kilome and Ali Sanchez were optioned to the alternate site to make room for them on the active roster.

David Peterson has been demoted to the bullpen and is available in relief today.

