The New York Mets (24-28) got a huge pitching performance from rookie left-hander David Peterson last night. Peterson stepped up and gave the Mets length when they needed it, allowing one run and striking out 10 to help New York defeat the Atlanta Braves (30-22) 7-2. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Rick Porcello (1-5, 6.06 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Porcello was hit hard in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (1-4, 7.20 ERA). Wright picked up his first win of the season last Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings to defeat the Washington Nationals.

Porcello is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

Wright faced the Mets on August 2nd, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings in a start, but did not last long enough to win the game.

Freddie Freeman (6 for 14, RBI) and Travis d’Arnaud (4 for 9, HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Porcello.

Jeff McNeil (4 for 5, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Michael Conforto (2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (2 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) and Dominic Smith (3 for 4, HR, RBI) have had success against Wright in the past.

This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Braves. Atlanta has already secured a victory by winning six of the first nine meetings.

