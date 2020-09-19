The fat lady isn’t singing yet but she does appear to be warming up to sing the New York Mets’ (23-28) swan song. Steven Matz was torched early as the Mets got crushed by the Atlanta Braves (30-21) in a 15-2 loss. The Mets desperately need to bounce back and even up their weekend series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson (4-2, 4.17 ERA) to the mound tonight. Peterson pitched well on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was stuck with a tough loss when the Mets couldn’t give him a lack of run support. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Ian Anderson (3-0, 1.64 ERA). Anderson was dominant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings last Saturday to defeat the Washington Nationals and pick up his third win of the year.

Peterson started against the Braves back on August 2, allowing three runs in six innings to suffer his first big league loss.

Anderson has never faced the Mets before.

After sitting out yesterday Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Andres Gimenez are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will lead off and start in center field, Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Gimenez starts at shortstop and hits eighth.

The Mets have activated Corey Oswalt from the injury list to add another long reliever to their bullpen. Franklyn Kilome was sent down to the alternate site to make room for Oswalt on the active roster.

Adam Duvall went 2 for 2 with a double against Peterson back in August.

This is the Mets’ third appearance on FOX this season. The Mets are 0-2 so far in their FOX appearances.

