Last night certainly had disaster potential for the New York Mets (22-27). Jacob deGrom was off early and left after two innings with a hamstring spasm, putting the Mets in an early hole, but solid relief work from Michael Wacha and an inspired offensive effort led to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies (24-24). The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo was decent in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40 ERA). Nola was dominant in his last start, tossing a complete game (seven-inning variety) shutout where he allowed only three hits and struck out ten to defeat the Miami Marlins in doubleheader action.

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three appearances, including one start, against the Phillies this season.

Nola is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

After sitting out yesterday, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter.

Bryce Harper (5 for 18, 2B, 2 RBI), J.T. Realmuto (5 for 16, 2B) and Jean Segura (5 for 11, 2B, 2 RBI) have fared well against Lugo in the past.

Jeff McNeil is 6 for 21 with a double, a home run and three RBI’s in his career against Nola.

This is the final game the Mets will play against the Phillies this season. Philadelphia has already claimed the season series, going 6-3 against the Mets in the first nine meetings.

This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game road trip. The Mets are 2-3 on the first five games of the trip.

