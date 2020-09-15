The path forward is very clear for the New York Mets (21-26). After dropping two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets find themselves two games out of a playoff spot with four teams to pass. That will require a lot of winning, which the Mets need to do beginning with this series against the Philadelphia Phillies (23-23). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.07 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello was hit hard by the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 7-6 win. The Phillies will counter with righty Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.54 ERA). Arrieta pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision. Philadelphia went on to lose the game 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 2-5 against the Phillies so far this season and split a four-game series with them on Labor Day weekend at Citi Field.

The Phillies swept the Mets in a three-game series at Citizen’s Bank Park in mid-August.

Porcello is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

Arrieta faced the Mets on September 4, allowing two runs in seven innings to pick up his third win of the season.

After sitting out their last two games with lefties on the mound Andres Gimenez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gimenez will bat eighth and play shortstop.

Jean Segura (5 for 18, 3B, HR, RBI) and J.T. Realmuto (4 for 14, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Porcello.

Pete Alonso (5 for 16, 2B, RBI), Todd Frazier (9 for 31, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Jeff McNeil (13 for 23, 2B, HR, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (4 for 13, 2B), Wilson Ramos (5 for 16, 2 RBI) and Dominic Smith (5 for 10, 2 2B, HR, RBI) have fared well against Arrieta in the past.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/15/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies