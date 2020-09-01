The trade deadline has come and gone, meaning the New York Mets (15-20) are now set for the stretch run. The Mets added three new players to their roster, including old friend Todd Frazier, as they look to get one of the National League’s eight playoff spots. The reinforcements come at a good time as the Mets have dropped four games in a row and will look to bounce back with a brief two-game road trip to meet the Baltimore Orioles (15-19). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Camden Yards.

The past few years have been rough for the Orioles as they continue along with a protracted rebuild. 2019 was brutally bad in Baltimore as the Orioles went just 54-108, finishing a whopping 49 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. A quiet offseason didn’t lead to much optimism for Baltimore, but the Orioles have played competitively for most of the season so far. The worm has turned for the Orioles, who enter this contest having dropped 11 of their past 14 games, so this could be an opportunity for the Mets to take advantage of a struggling team.

The Mets will send right-hander Ariel Jurado (7-11, 5.89 ERA in 2019) to the mound tonight for a spot start. Jurado spent last season with the Texas Rangers before being acquired by the Mets earlier in August for a player to be named later. Baltimore will counter with righty Asher Wojciechowski (1-3, 5.13 ERA). Wojciechowski didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but did not factor in the decision. The Orioles ended up losing the game 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets last faced the Orioles in 2018, dropping three out of four meetings with Baltimore.

The Mets haven’t been to Camden Yards since August of 2018, splitting a pair of games there in August.

Jurado, who is making his Mets’ debut, is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles.

Wojciechowski has one career appearance against the Mets, giving up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in relief as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2017.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting yesterday off. He will start in right field and bat second.

J.D. Davis is out of the Mets’ lineup for a second straight game. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.

Amed Rosario and Wilson Ramos will get the day off. Andres Gimenez starts at shortstop and will bat eighth while Ali Sanchez will catch and bat ninth.

Hunter Strickland was designated for assignment to make room for Jurado on the active and 40-man rosters. The Mets also transferred Eduardo Nunez to the 45-day injured list.

Frazier, Robinson Chirinos and Miguel Castro are not active today due to administrative issues. The Mets will activate all three tomorrow.

Robert Gsellman is apparently headed back to the bullpen after the Mets listed him as an available reliever on today’s lineup card.

The only Mets with prior experience against Wojciechowski are Robinson Cano (2 for 2, 2 2B), Rosario (1 for 1) and Dominic Smith (1 for 1, HR, RBI).

