So apparently … no game tonight.
No comments from me. Just get better.
We might be in for a quiet weekend, folks.
Uh Oh ...
Aug 20, 2020
Mets have a Covid case. Game tonight postponed.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 20, 2020
Source confirms: Mets-Marlins game tonight postponed. Mets have two who tested positive for COVID-19, one player, one staffer. First: @JonHeyman, @timbhealey.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 20, 2020
