The Mets and Marlins, as much of baseball along with the NBA, walked out of their game tonight as they continue to amplify their voices against racial injustice, and for humanity.

The teams took the field, held a 42 second moment of silence, and then left the field, as Lewis Brinson laid a “Black Lives Matter” shirt over home plate.

Aug 27, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; A Black Lives Matter shirt is left at home plate after all players on the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets walk out in protest before a game at Citi Field. The players walked out in protest and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This was all not only in response to the Jacob Blake shooting, among others, but in more immediate response to Dom Smith’s tearful news conference last night.

This is what Dom and others said after tonight’s event:

There was some silly stuff regarding Brodie and a hot mic, but there’s plenty of time to discuss that.

I really have nothing else to tie this together. I think it all speaks for itself. Humanity and equality shouldn’t be political talking points. It should be what we all move towards. Professional athletes are trying to show us that.

All love, Mets. All love, Dom. You’re a brave, brave soul. See you down the road.

