For the first time in 2020, the New York Mets (6-8) registered a come-from-behind victory. It was only a 1-0 deficit to the Miami Marlins (7-2) last night, but the win marked the first time this season that the Mets had won a game they were trailing at any point. The two teams have split the first two games of this weekend series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s contest is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.12 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom picked up his first win of the season last Monday, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Lopez made his first start of the season on Tuesday, tossing five shutout innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles and secure his first victory.

deGrom is 9-7 with a 3.26 ERA in his career against the Marlins.

Lopez is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

After sitting out yesterday, Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat leadoff and start in center field.

Wilson Ramos will get the day off after a night game. Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth.

Michael Wacha has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Ali Sanchez was recalled from the alternate site to replace Wacha on the active roster.

Jon Berti (5 for 12, 3 2B) and Brian Anderson (7 for 25, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have done well against deGrom in the past.

Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil and Amed Rosario have all homered against Lopez in their careers.

