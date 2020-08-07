The first off-day of the season was a much-needed break for the New York Mets (5-8), who played 13 straight days without a rest. The schedule picks up with a vengeance tonight as the Mets begin a 17-day stretch of games without an off day against the National League East’s first-place team, the Miami Marlins (6-1). First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2019 was a bad year for the Marlins, who finished in dead last in the division with a 57-105 record, 40 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves. Miami made some modest additions in the offseason, but there was little hope that they would compete for the division crown in a full season. The well-publicized COVID outbreak in the Marlins’ clubhouse has left the roster depleted but the team has still managed to win a lot of games in the early portion of the season. With a tough road ahead in order to make up all of their missed games it will be fascinating to see if the Marlins can keep up this hot start going forward.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (1-1, 6.00 ERA) to the mound tonight to make his Citi Field debut. Wacha was roughed up in Atlanta last Saturday, giving up five runs in four innings against the Braves to suffer his first loss of the season. Miami will counter with rookie right-hander Humberto Mejia (5-2, 2.09 ERA in minor league action in 2019), who is set to make his major league debut.

The Mets went 13-6 against the Marlins in 2019, including an 8-2 mark at Citi Field.

Wacha is 3-0 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins.

Jeff McNeil and Amed Rosario are back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out the past few games with injuries. Rosario is back at shortstop and batting ninth while McNeil moves out to left field and hits second.

Pete Alonso will serve as the DH tonight and hit third, allowing Dominic Smith to play his natural position of first base while hitting sixth.

The Mets have activated Robert Gsellman from the injured list. Daniel Zamora was sent to the alternate site to make room for Gsellman on the active roster.

Francisco Cervelli is 5 for 16 with a homer and five RBI’s in his career against Wacha.

