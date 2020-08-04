The New York Mets (4-7) got back on track in a big way last night, helping Jacob deGrom pick up his first win of 2020 with a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The victory helped the Mets snap a four-game losing streak as they continue their season-opening 13-game sprint tonight. Next up is a two-game set against the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals (3-4). First pitch from our nation’s capital is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Nationals Park.

2019 was a memorable year for the Nationals, who overcame a 19-31 start to reach the postseason with a 93-69 record, finishing four games behind the Braves in the National League East. Washington got in and got hot, capturing their first World Series crown in franchise history by topping the Houston Astros in seven games. The Nationals did have a few major defections in the offseason, including star third baseman Anthony Rendon, but they were able to resign Stephen Strasburg, who has missed time this season with a hand injury. These will also be Washington’s first games since last Thursday after their scheduled weekend set with the Miami Marlins was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has afflicted a vast majority of the Marlins’ roster.

The Mets will send left-hander Steven Matz (0-1, 3.18 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz struggled in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox last Thursday to suffer his first loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (0-0, 1.42 ERA). Corbin last pitched on July 26, allowing a run in 6.1 innings against the New York Yankees but getting stuck with a no-decision after the bullpen blew a late lead in a 3-2 loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 12-7 against the Nationals in 2019, including a 5-4 record at Nationals Park.

Corbin is 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA in his career against the Mets.

Matz is 1-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 career starts against the Nationals.

Starlin Castro (7 for 23, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Adam Eaton (4 for 11, RBI) and Trea Turner (8 for 25, 3 2B) have good numbers against Matz lifetime.

Michael Conforto (7 for 19, 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI), J.D. Davis (5 for 18, 2 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI) and Pete Alonso (4 for 14, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have had success against Corbin.

