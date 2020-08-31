The second Subway Series doubleheader wasn’t great for the New York Mets (15-19), who suffered an epic collapse in Game 1. After blowing a 7-2 lead with two outs in the seventh inning, the Mets lost in the eighth and lost again in extras of the nightcap. With only 26 games left in the season, the Mets need to snap their three-losing streak as soon as possible, beginning with today’s makeup contest against the reeling Miami Marlins (14-15). First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.80 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom dominated the Marlins last Wednesday, allowing one run and striking out 14 over seven innings of work, but was robbed of a win when the bullpen coughed up his lead in the eighth inning. The Mets rallied to win the game 5-4. The Marlins will counter with rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Rogers made his big league debut against the Mets in the second game of last Tuesday’s doubleheader, allowing one hit but walking five over four scoreless innings.

The Mets are 6-3 against the Marlins so far this season but dropped two out of three when the teams met in New York last week.

The Mets are 3-2 against the Marlins in home games this season but 3-3 at Citi Field.

This game, which is a makeup of last Thursday’s postponement, will be the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Marlins.

deGrom is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.

Due to the oddities of the Mets’ schedule and a missed start against the Phillies, deGrom is the first pitcher to make four consecutive starts against the same team since 1929, when Freddie Fitzsimmons of the New York Giants made four straight starts against the Cincinnati Reds.

Michael Conforto will get his first day off of the season. Brandon Nimmo will start in right field and bat ninth while Jake Marisnick mans center and hits sixth.

J.D. Davis, who left yesterday’s game with hip soreness, will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.

Brian Anderson (8 for 32, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Jon Berti (6 for 18, 3 2B) and Jesus Aguilar (4 for 12, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.

The Mets have added Hunter Strickland back to the bullpen today. Drew Smith was optioned to the alternate site to make room for Strickland on the active roster.

