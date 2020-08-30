After one of the best days in franchise history, the New York Mets (15-17) looked a bit flat on a quick turnaround yesterday. Despite rallying to tie the game in the eighth inning, the Mets lost 2-1 to the New York Yankees (17-13) yesterday, snapping a three-game winning streak. The Subway Series continues today as the two teams play another doubleheader at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Game 2 slated to start at roughly 4:05 p.m.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.43 ERA) to the mound in the opener. Porcello struggled against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, giving up four runs in three innings to suffer a loss in the opener of a doubleheader. The Yankees will counter with young righty Michael King (1-1, 6.59 ERA). King last pitched on August 17, allowing one run in three innings of relief against the Boston Red Sox.

Game 2 will see the Mets start righty Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.03 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season. Lugo was excellent in his last outing, tossing three perfect innings against the Miami Marlins in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, but was left without a decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 3-0. The Yankees will counter with righty Deivi Garcia (5-9, 4.28 ERA in the minor leagues in 2019), who will be making his major league debut.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games according to the 2020 rules.

The second game, where the Mets will serve as the “home” team, is a makeup of last Saturday’s postponement.

Porcello is 11-10 with a 3.96 ERA in his career against the Yankees.

Lugo is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA in six career appearances, including one start, against the Yankees.

Neither King nor Garcia has faced the Mets before.

After sitting out yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will play second base and bat seventh.

Amed Rosario will sit out of Game 1. Andres Gimenez will start at shortstop and bat ninth.

The Mets have placed pitchers Steven Matz (shoulder soreness) and Dellin Betances (right lat) on the 10-day injured list. Drew Smith and Franklyn Kilome have been added to the active roster as their replacements.

Righty Ariel Jurado was added to the roster as the 29th man for today’s double-header.

Brett Gardner (17 for 60, 5 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Aaron Hicks (3 HR, 6 RBI) and Luke Voit (6 for 11, 2 2B, RBI) have had success against Porcello in the past.

D.J. LeMahieu is 3 for 6 with two RBI’s against Lugo.

