We may end up looking back on August 28, 2020, as one of the greatest days in the history of the New York Mets. The franchise is reportedly about to be sold to Steve Cohen, whose massive fortune could change how the franchise operates in a very positive way, and the Mets (15-16) also swept the reeling New York Yankees (16-13) in a doubleheader for the first time ever. The Mets will look to build on the momentum of Amed Rosario’s walk-off home run and pick up their fourth straight win as they continue their series with the Yankees this afternoon. First pitch for today’s Subway Series game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets will send right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 7.71 ERA) to the mound today. Gsellman’s last start came back on August 17, when he gave up a run in 1.2 innings against the Miami Marlins. The Mets ended up winning that game 11-4. The Yankees will counter with lefty J.A. Happ (1-1, 6.39 ERA), who is also coming off a lengthy layoff. Happ last pitched on August 16, when he allowed a run in 5.2 innings to beat the Boston Red Sox, and recently complained in the press about his lack of usage as a potential ploy by the Yankees to avoid picking up his vesting option for 2021.

Gsellman has a 1.46 ERA in six career appearances, including one start, against the Yankees.

Happ is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 career appearances, including nine starts, against the Mets but only one of those has come since 2015.

After sitting out the second game of the doubleheader yesterday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth.

Robinson Cano, who admitted yesterday that he is not a fan of being the DH, is back in the field at second base this afternoon.

Jeff McNeil will get the day off today. Brandon Nimmo will slide over to left field, giving Billy Hamilton a start in center. Nimmo is leading off while Hamilton hits ninth.

The Mets could set a season-high by winning their fourth straight game today.

The Yankees are on their longest losing streak since 2017.

Manager Luis Rojas indicated before today’s game that Steven Matz is now available out of the bullpen.

Cano is 9 for 31 (.290) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI’s in his career against Happ.

