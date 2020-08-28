After taking the time yesterday to stage a meaningful protest against systemic racism, the New York Mets (13-16) are set to resume their schedule today. Coming off a win against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, the Mets will look to build some momentum as they begin a jam-packed weekend against the New York Yankees (16-11) which will feature five games in three days. First pitch for the first doubleheader of this weekend’s Subway Series is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium with the second game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

This season was supposed to be a big one for the Yankees, who finished last season with a 103-59 regular-season record before falling to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The addition of Gerrit Cole over the winter added what should have been the final piece to a World Series contender, but the Yankees enter this contest reeling, losers of five straight games. Injuries have taken a toll on the Yankees as they are currently without James Paxton, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu and potentially Aaron Judge due to various ailments. The Mets will miss Cole, who pitched on Wednesday, as well so this could be an opportunity to take advantage of a depleted Yankees’ roster.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (1-2, 6.43 ERA) to the mound today in the opener. Wacha last pitched on August 7, giving up four runs in five innings in a loss to the Marlins before landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.66 ERA), who hasn’t pitched since August 17, when he gave up a run in 3.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox due to the various interruptions to the Yankees’ schedule.

Game 2 will see the Mets activate rookie lefty David Peterson (3-1, 2.91 ERA) from the injured list. Peterson last pitched on August 13, when he gave up a run in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals before landing on the IL with shoulder fatigue. The Yankees haven’t officially announced their plans for the second game but manager Aaron Boone indicated in an interview on WFAN yesterday that it would likely be a bullpen game.

The Mets and Yankees split the season series in 2019, with each team going 1-1 at their respective stadiums.

This will be the second straight year the Mets and Yankees have a doubleheader in the Subway Series after the Yankee Stadium portion a year ago featured both games being played on June 11 due to bad weather.

This doubleheader, according to 2020 rules, will feature a pair of seven-inning games.

The Mets will serve as the home team for one of Friday’s games to make up for the postponement last Friday.

Wacha is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees.

Montgomery has never faced the Mets before.

Brandon Nimmo will sit out of Game 1 for the Mets. Jake Marisnick, who is back off the injured list, will start in center field and bat seventh.

Marisnick and Andres Gimenez were activated from the injured list prior to today’s game. Juan Lagares was designated for assignment and Corey Oswalt was placed on the injured list to make room for them on the active and 40-man rosters.

Peterson will need to be activated between games so the Mets will have to make another roster move.

Wacha was officially activated from the injured list yesterday while Drew Smith was sent to the alternate site to make room for him on the active roster.

Catcher Patrick Mazeika is the 29th man for the Mets in today’s doubleheader.

