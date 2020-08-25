The New York Mets (12-14) are officially back in action after a pair of coronavirus infections caused Major League Baseball to pause their season for five days. The good news for the Mets is that there were no further positive cases, meaning the majority of their personnel are healthy and ready to go. The issue is that the Mets now have four games to make up, with three of those coming this week as the team is set to play nine games in the next six days. First up is a four-game set with the Miami Marlins, including a double-header today. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. while the nightcap comes roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The first pitching matchup will see the Mets send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-3, 5.76 ERA) to the mound. Porcello last pitched on August 16, giving up four runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies to suffer the loss. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Daniel Castano (0-2, 5.91 ERA). Castano last pitched on Saturday, giving up two runs in one-third of an inning of relief to suffer a loss against the Washington Nationals.

Game 2 will mark the return of Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.61 ERA) to the Mets’ rotation. Lugo last worked on August 16, tossing a scoreless inning of relief against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (6-10, 2.90 ERA across two minor league levels in 2019), who will be making his major league debut.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets swept the first three games of last week’s four-game series with the Marlins before the finale was postponed.

New York is 5-1 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three against Miami the last time they came to Citi Field earlier this month.

Both ends of the doubleheader, which includes the makeup of last Thursday’s postponement, will feature seven-inning games and extra-inning rules that apply if the game heads to the eighth.

The Marlins will bat last in one of the games since they were supposed to be the home team of the postponed game.

The Mets have placed Tomas Nido and Andres Gimenez on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Patrick Mazeika and Juan Lagares have been added to the 40 man roster and will replace both players on the active roster.

Coaches Hensley Meulens and Gary DiSarcina will be away from the team for an unforeseen amount of time. Tony DeFrancesco will coach third base while Brian Schneider will be the bench coach.

Porcello is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in three career appearances (including one start) against the Marlins.

Lugo is 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 career appearances, including four starts, against the Marlins.

This will be Lugo’s first start since June 25, 2018, when he allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Castano made his big league debut against the Mets on August 8, giving up five runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings to suffer the loss.

The layoff for the Mets helped out Jeff McNeil, who is back in the lineup and starting at second base. McNeil will bat eighth.

Matt Joyce is 6 for 20 with a double, two home runs, and three RBI’s in his career against Porcello.

Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto each stroked two-run home runs against Castano in the Mets’ win on August 8.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/25/20 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition