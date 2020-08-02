There isn’t ever a good time for a four-game losing streak, which the New York Mets (3-6) are finding out the hard way. The Mets have the equivalent of what would be an 11-game skid over the course of a 162 game season after falling to the Atlanta Braves (6-3) 7-1 last night. The two teams are set to continue their series this afternoon, with first pitch at Truist Park scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 3.18 ERA) to the mound today. Peterson picked up a win in his major league debut last Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (0-1, 16.88 ERA), who like Peterson is another member of the 2017 first-round draft class. Wright was hammered in his first start, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Wright is 0-1 with a 15.43 ERA in two career appearances, including a start in 2019, against the Mets.

Yoenis Cespedes will get the day off today. J.D. Davis is back in the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat sixth.

Wilson Ramos will get the day game off after the night game. Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth.

Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, and Dominic Smith have all homered against Wright before.

