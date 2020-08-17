This past weekend could be a big turning point in the season for the New York Mets (9-14). Despite having a chance to win every game, the Mets were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, dropping them into last place in the National League East. The Mets will need to play a lot better to get into the playoff picture and that will have to start tonight as they continue their road trip with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins (9-6). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season. Gsellman lasted just two innings last Wednesday as he is being stretched out, giving up three runs to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, and didn’t factor into the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 11-6. The Marlins will counter with righty Jordan Yamamoto (0-0, 9.82 ERA). Yamamoto was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday, but was bailed out as the Marlins outslugged the Blue Jays for a 14-11 win in ten innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won two out of three against the Marlins when these teams last met at Citi Field on the second weekend of August.

This is the Mets’ only trip of 2020 to Marlins Park. The Mets went 5-4 in nine games in Miami in 2019.

Gsellman is 1-1 with a 4.81 ERA in 18 career appearances, including four starts, against the Marlins.

Yamamoto went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets last season.

After missing three games with a knee injury Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will serve as the designated hitter and bat second.

Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario are back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off Sunday. Alonso has been dropped to sixth in the batting order while Rosario hits ninth.

Brian Anderson is 3 for 6 with a double, triple, home run and three RBI’s against Gsellman.

Alonso and Michael Conforto both homered against Yamamoto last season.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/17/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins