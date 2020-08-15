Last night’s loss was truly a painful one for the New York Mets (9-12). Despite missing Jacob deGrom due to a neck issue, the Mets had plenty of opportunities to beat the Philadelphia Phillies (6-9) before losing in the bottom of the ninth. The Mets will look to even up their series with the Phillies tonight, with first pitch for the middle game of this series scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send left-hander Steven Matz (0-3, 8.20 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz lost his third straight start on Monday, giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.79 ERA). Nola picked up his first win of the season on Monday, allowing one run in eight innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves.

Pre-Game Notes:

Matz is 2-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 11 career appearances, including 10 starts, against the Phillies.

Nola is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets.

After getting the day off yesterday, J.D. Davis is back in the Mets’ lineup. Davis will bat third and start at third base.

Wilson Ramos, whose late tag cost the Mets a chance to go to extra innings last night, will get the night off today. Tomas Nido will catch and hit ninth.

Jeff McNeil (knee) remains sidelined.

The Mets have added pitcher Matthew Allan and catcher Francisco Alvarez, two of their top prospects, to the player pool.

Didi Gregorius (6 for 14, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI), Bryce Harper (9 for 27, 4 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Scott Kingery (6 for 17, 2 HR, 4 RBI), J.T. Realmuto (6 for 22, 2 2B, 4 RBI) and Jean Segura (7 for 13, 3 2B, 3B, HR, RBI) have all fared well against Matz in the past.

